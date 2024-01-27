Bihar Political Turmoil: Rahul Gandhi Reaches Out To Jitan Ram Manjhi, Asks Him To Join INDIA Bloc

Amid the political turbulence in Bihar following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's anticipated move to the NDA, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached out to Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, according to India Today. Gandhi reportedly asked Manjhi to consider joining the INDIA alliance in light of Nitish Kumar's impending departure. Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, acting as the senior observer for Bihar, is anticipated to hold a meeting with Manjhi soon.

Manjhi's HAM presently commands 4 MLAs in the Bihar assembly and extends its support to the BJP-led NDA.

Cong tried to contact Nitish, but failed

Earlier, Congress said that party president Mallikarjun Kharge had tried to reach out to Nitish Kumar but failed.

"...I can formally say that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tried to talk to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar not just once, but several times. However, the Bihar CM is busy...," Jairam Ramesh, party's communications chief, said on Saturday.

Bihar Number game & offer to HAM

Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar is poised to jump on the NDA bandwagon again by quitting the grand alliance for the second time, switching sides for the fourth time in over a decade.

However, as Nitish prepares for another switch, both the NDA and Mahagathbandhan are scrambling to woo MLAs from each other's factions in order to secure the numbers game.

In the scenario where Nitish Kumar withdraws the JD(U) from the ruling coalition, the RJD would require an additional eight MLAs to reach the 122-mark, securing its position as the predominant force in the state assembly.

Sources indicate that four MLAs aligned with former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, along with one legislator from AIMIM and another independent MLA, may unite with the RJD.

There's widespread speculation about the possibility of either appointing Jitan Ram Manjhi as the CM or his son as the deputy CM in exchange for their support to the RJD.