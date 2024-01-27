Bihar Political Turmoil: 'Khel Hona Baki Hai,' Says Tejashwi Yadav At RJD Meeting As Party Scrambles For Majority Numbers

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav | File

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav called an emergency meeting at the party's chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav's house in Patna, on Saturday. The meeting was attended by many, including Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, the party's senior leaders, and members of the state legislature.

While addressing the party leaders, sources said that Tejashwi Yadav stated that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is 'respectable'; however, many factors are not under his 'control.' According to the sources, "CM Nitish Kumar was and is respectable. Many things are not under his control. RJD's allies in the 'Mahagathbandhan' always respected the Chief Minister..."

"The CM used to sit with me on the stage and ask, 'What was there in Bihar before 2005?' I never reacted... Now, more people are with us. Whatever was not done in two decades, we managed to do it within a short time, be it jobs, caste census, increasing reservation, etc. According to sources, Yadav said, 'Bihar mein abhi khel hona baki hain' (The game is yet to begin in Bihar).

In the 'Mahagathbandhan,' the RJD is the largest alliance, including the Congress and three left parties. If Nitish Kumar drops the alliance with RJD and moves ahead with the BJP, the party will be short by eight members for the majority to form the government in the assembly.

Following various media reports, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is about to switch his alliance. Nitish Kumar's exit from Mahagathbandhan might also jeopardy his association with the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (INDIA), the 28-party opposition bloc formed to challenge the BJP-led Central government, for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In 2022, Nitish Kumar concluded his alliance with the BJP and initiated uniting all the opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party, BJP, in the Lok Sabha election.

(With inputs from agencies)