Bihar: Bomb scare on Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight, plane being checked; see pics

All passengers were safely deboarded from a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) at Patna airport after information was received of a bomb in the flight.
The Bomb squad and Police personnel are conducting inspection after a man in a Delhi-bound flight reportedly claimed that he had a bomb in his bag. His bag was checked further and no bomb was found.
The passenger who claimed he had a bomb in his bag at Patna airport has been detained.
Further details shall follow.
