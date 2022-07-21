e-Paper Get App

Bihar: Bomb scare on Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight, plane being checked; see pics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 11:55 PM IST
Bihar: Passengers de-boarded after bomb scare on Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight, plane being checked | ANI

All passengers were safely deboarded from a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) at Patna airport after information was received of a bomb in the flight.

The Bomb squad and Police personnel are conducting inspection after a man in a Delhi-bound flight reportedly claimed that he had a bomb in his bag. His bag was checked further and no bomb was found.

The passenger who claimed he had a bomb in his bag at Patna airport has been detained.

Further details shall follow.

