Bihar: Pakistani flag hoisted in Purnea on Republic Day 2023, SHO says 'action will be taken'

A Pakistani flag was hoisted in the Madhubani Sipahi Tola area in Purnea on Thursday, causing a furore in the area. The flag was hosted on a house owned by Mohammad Mubarukuddin and it is located adjacent to the local mosque.

Bihar police reached the spot after district administration got knowledge of the incident and immediately removed the flag.

The cops also promised to take action against the people responsible for the incident.

"We reached the suspect's house after getting the information. The flag has been removed. The matter has been discussed with SDO Purnea. Action will be taken," said Pawan Chowdhary, SHO Madhubani.

During the investigation, Rehana Parveen, a family member, informed police that a person came in the house in the morning hours and went on the rooftop. She further said that she did not know who had hoisted the Pakistani flag on her house.

