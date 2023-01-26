e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Pakistani flag hoisted in Purnea on Republic Day 2023, SHO says 'action will be taken'

Bihar: Pakistani flag hoisted in Purnea on Republic Day 2023, SHO says 'action will be taken'

Bihar police immediately removed the Pakistani flag and promised to take action against the people responsible for the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

A Pakistani flag was hoisted in the Madhubani Sipahi Tola area in Purnea on Thursday, causing a furore in the area. The flag was hosted on a house owned by Mohammad Mubarukuddin and it is located adjacent to the local mosque.

Bihar police reached the spot after district administration got knowledge of the incident and immediately removed the flag.

The cops also promised to take action against the people responsible for the incident.

Read Also
WATCH: Protestors tear and burn Pathaan movie poster in Bihar's Bhagalpur ahead of film's release
article-image

"We reached the suspect's house after getting the information. The flag has been removed. The matter has been discussed with SDO Purnea. Action will be taken," said Pawan Chowdhary, SHO Madhubani.

During the investigation, Rehana Parveen, a family member, informed police that a person came in the house in the morning hours and went on the rooftop. She further said that she did not know who had hoisted the Pakistani flag on her house.

Read Also
CRPF operation results in recovery of cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Bihar
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Pakistani flag hoisted in Purnea on Republic Day 2023, SHO says 'action will be taken'

Bihar: Pakistani flag hoisted in Purnea on Republic Day 2023, SHO says 'action will be taken'

Gurugram Shocker! Thrashed by four men over Rs 3,000, Dalit man dies in hospital

Gurugram Shocker! Thrashed by four men over Rs 3,000, Dalit man dies in hospital

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Parade concludes with national anthem; stunt show, fly past leave...

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Parade concludes with national anthem; stunt show, fly past leave...

Kerala Congress screens controversial BBC Documentary on PM Modi at Thiruvananthapuram beach

Kerala Congress screens controversial BBC Documentary on PM Modi at Thiruvananthapuram beach

Delhi: PM Modi to conduct Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow, here's how to watch PPC live

Delhi: PM Modi to conduct Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow, here's how to watch PPC live