CRPF operation results in recovery of cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Bihar

Based on a credible intelligence input, a Search and Destroy Operation was launched on January 23 by the joint teams of CRPF and Bihar Police in the forest area of PS Madanpur, Aurangabad, Bihar.

The troops comprising of multiple teams carefully began the scanning of the suspected area. As the troops advanced with their search they discovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives hidden at multiple locations in the area. The recoveries included a 315 bore rifle with magazine, 3583 rounds of different bores, 04 IEDs, a UBGL mount, 02 wireless sets, an interceptor, 06 detonators, 24 pull and pressure mechanisms for IEDs, 10-15 m cordtex wire, 08 mobile feature phones, Naxal literature, and other miscellaneous articles.

Before concluding the operation, all the explosives and IEDs recovered by the troops were destroyed in situ observing the safety protocols.

