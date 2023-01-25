WATCH: Protestors tear and burn Pathaan movie poster in Bihar's Bhagalpur ahead of film's release

WATCH: Protestors tear and burn Pathaan movie poster in Bihar's Bhagalpur |

In Bihar's Bhagalpur, movie posters for "Pathaan" were torn and set on fire on Tuesday, the day before it was scheduled to be released. The Deepprabha cinema theatre in Bhagalpur is scheduled to show the Shah Rukh Khan film "Pathaan." The movie theater's posters were torn down and set on fire by members of Hindu organisations, who shouted "Film Chalega Hall Jalega." "Hindutva, according to the young person, cannot be compromised. Bhagalpur, as well as the entirety of India, would not allow any elements that oppose the Sanatan culture "declared the organization's Hindu members.

#WATCH | Bihar: A poster of the film 'Pathaan' was torn and burnt outside a cinema hall in Bhagalpur (24.01) pic.twitter.com/aIgUdxOl6a — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

The members of the organisation added that if Pathan is shown in any theatres of Bhagalpur, it will be strongly opposed.

Theater manager says anti-social elements burnt the poster

The manager Lalan Singh said that some anti-social elements have burnt the poster opposing the film.

He further added that an application has been given to the local police station and SP, and the administration has assured that security will be given.

Right wing activist Satya Bora lodged police complaint against SRK

On Monday, right-wing activist Satya Ranjan Bora lodged a police complaint against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' at Geetanagar police station. 'Pathaan' landed in a controversy after its song 'Besharam Rang' was released.

Bajrag Dal protested in Ahmedabad on January 5 against the movie

On January 5, members of Bajrang Dal, part of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur during the promotion of the film. The Bajrang Dal members during their protest tore down pictures of Shah Rukh Khan as well as his co-stars.

The protesters also threatened the mall authority that if this film is released, then they will start an even fiercer protest.

The protesters were captured in a video damaging property of the mall. In a video shared by the VHP, protesters could be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters and large cut-outs of 'Pathaan's star cast.

Where the controversy started from?

The controversy started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, aired his objections to one of the songs of the movie, released as 'Besharam Rang'.

Mishra said, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

(with agency inputs)