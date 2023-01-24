Pathaan controversy: Now, Pasmanda Muslims' body takes objection to villain's name in movie; demands ban on Shah Rukh's movie

Pasmanda movement takes objection to villain's name; demands ban on Shah Rukh's movie | File pic

The controversy over Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan does not seem to be ending. After several threats and boycott calls from the right-wing leaders and organisations, now even Pasmanda Muslim community has taken objection to the film and demanded a ban on it. Pasmanda is a Persian word which means 'the ones left behind'. It is used to refer to the backward community within the Muslim population.

Pasmanda senior activist name given to movie's villain

Faiyaz Ahmad Fyzie, an author and Pasmanda activist, took to Twitter to express Pasmanda movement's displeasure over the villain in the movie being named after one of the senior activists of the movement. Fyzie went to the extent of demanding a ban on screening of the movie across the country.

"In the movie Pathan, by naming the villain(terrorist) after 75-year-old Shabbir Ansari, the senior most activist of the Pasmanda movement (who has been fighting for the upliftment of indic Pasmanda for more than 43 years) a malicious attempt has been made to tarnish the dignity of not only Ansari Saheb but the entire indic Pasmanda community(90% of the total Muslim population)," he wrote.

Fyzie said Pasmanda movement strongly condemns this act, and asked the government to ban the movie.

He went on to add that villain "who is from Afghanistan has been shown to be of Ansari (weaver/kori) caste whereas only Pathans are found there".

Right wing had earlier called for boycott of Pathaan

The objection and demand to ban the movie by Pasmanda movement comes just a day before the official release of the movie.

Earlier, several right-wing organisations, leaders as well as BJP legislators and ministers had warned against the release of the movie, saying the 'Besharam Rang' song offended the Hindu community.

After row over the 'saffron' bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the song, censor board had suggested several cuts and changes in the movie, which were implemented later. The movie was then approved for release.

