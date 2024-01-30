Bihar: ‘Nitish Took U-Turn After Slight Pressure, No Need For Him,’ Says Rahul Gandhi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File photo

Patna: Breaking his silence over chief minister Nitish Kumar snapping ties with the grand alliance to form a new government, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the alliance did not require Nitish.

Addressing a public meeting in Purnea, Rahul contended that Nitish could not tolerate a little bit of pressure as he took an U-Turn soon after he felt it.

He said that only two issues of social justice and financial justice were important but the BJP and Narendra Modi government were raising other issues to distract people's attention.

Earlier, Rahul had an extended interaction with local farmers and knew their problems. Farmers shared their stories with him, highlighting that they had been squeezed between rising input costs, unfair land acquisition practices, and inadequate compensation for their harvest.

Read Also Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi To Address His First Rally On Day 2 In Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's poll promise to farmers

Congress leader empathised with the struggle that farmers had to face the Narendra Modi government’s ‘Anyay-Kaal”, juxtaposing the former UPA government’s progressive Land Acquisition Law to the Modi Government’s attempts to revoke it within months of coming to power. He assured them that as soon as Congress formed a government in the centre, it would enforce robust and fair laws for farmers across the nation, delivering on the promise of ‘Kisan Nyay.

Rahul also had a chit-chat with four families over a cup of tea at a dhaba before addressing the public meeting. Senior Congress leader and former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar was also present on the occasion.