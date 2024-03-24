Bihar: Nitish Kumar's JDU Announces Candidates For 16 LS Seats, 2 Sitting MPs Dropped

The ruling party in Bihar, Janata Dal (United), which is part of the BJP-led NDA, announced the list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. As per the seat-sharing arrangement in the state, JD(U) was allocated 16 seats. In JD(U)'s list of 16 candidates, 14 sitting MPs have been given tickets, while two turncoats have been entrusted with tickets.

The party's national vice president, Vashishth Narayan Singh, announced the candidate list at JD(U)'s state head office in Patna, accompanied by several other senior JD(U) leaders.

Sitting MPs have been replaced in Sitamarhi, where legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur will be the JD(U) candidate, and in Siwan, where Vijay Laxmi Kushwaha secured the ticket just a day after joining the party along with her husband Ramesh Singh Kushwaha, who previously served as the state president of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, an NDA ally.

Check the candidate list for all 16 Lok Sabha Constituencies JD(U) is contesting

Another newcomer who received the party's ticket is Lovely Anand, who recently switched from the RJD to the JD(U). She will be contesting the elections from Sheohar.

BJP will contest elections on 17 out of Bihar's total 40 seats. Nitish Kumar's JD(U) will field candidates on 16 seats. Chirag Paswan's party has been allocated 5 seats. Jitan Ram Manjhi's 'HAM' party has been given 1 seat. Meanwhile, Upendra Kushwaha's party will field a candidate on one seat.