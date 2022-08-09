Bihar: Nitish Kumar claims of having support of 164 MLAs; here's what numbers say | - PTI

Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar on Tuesday staked claim to form the next government in Bihar with the support of seven parties after he broke alliance with BJP and resigned as Chief Minister.

He said there are seven parties including RJD who are supporting him.

"I came here to meet Governor and gave my resignation. There are 7 parties including 164 MLAs along with Independents in Mahagathbandahan," Kumar told reporters.

He was accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The JD(U) and RJD, who together constitute a majority in the 243-member state assembly. JD(U) has 45 and the RJD has 79 MLAs. They also have the support of smaller parties like Jitan Manjhi's HAM. The BJP has 77 MLAs in the state assembly.

Nitish Kumar earlier in the day broke his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a meeting of JD-U leaders and legislators. He then sought time from Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation.

According to sources, many JD(U) legislators told Kumar in today's meeting that the alliance with the BJP had weakened the party since 2020.

Without naming Chirag Paswan, the legislators are reported to have recalled the actions of the former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief during the 2020 state assembly polls while warning Kumar that if they were not alert, it would not be good for the party.

A meeting of the RJD-led opposition alliance was also held at former chief minister Rabri Devi's residence.

The meeting authorised Tejashwi Yadav to take an appropriate decision on government formation in Bihar.

Numbers in Bihar assembly:

Total Strength - 243

Effective Strength - 242 (1 RJD member disqualified) Majority - 122

Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) :-

JD(U) - 46 (45 party MLAs, 1 Independent) RJD - 79

Congress - 19

CPI(ML) - 12

CPI - 02

CPI(M) - 02

HAM - 04

TOTAL - 164

BJP - 77

AIMIM - 01

