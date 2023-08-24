 Bihar News: Lalu’s Son & Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Grabs Youth By The Throat, Video Surfaces
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Lalu Prasad yadav's son and Bihar Environment Minister Tej Pratap was engulfed in a massive controversy on Thursday when he was caught pushing a person by grabbing his throat on camera.

The incident took place in Gopalganj, Bihar, where the RJD leader had gone for a visit.

In the viral video, Tej Pratap is seen pushing a young man by strangling him.

It remains unclear as to what triggered such a violent reaction from Tej Pratap.

He was also heard abusing in the video after pushing Sumant Yadav, who is likely to speak to the party leader regarding this incident.

Who is Tej Pratap Yadav?

Born in 1989, he is the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, a prominent political figure.

Tej Pratap has been a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and has played a significant role in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party. His political career has been marked by both support and controversy, making him a notable figure in Bihar's political landscape.

