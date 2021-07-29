Bihar most backward state, says Centre; RJD slams CM Nitish Kumar

According to a report, the Centre in Parliament today informed that Bihar is India's most backward state. However, the report has led to political controversy in the state as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is part of the Nitish Kumar-led government. The government was responding to a question in the Lok Sabha by Rajeev Ranjan Singh, an MP of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) and the party's leader in parliament.

Mr Singh asked whether NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals report of 2020-21 had said Bihar is the most backward State in the country. "If so, the reasons for the backwardness of Bihar state," read the question.

Reacting to this, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav took a charge at the Nitish Kumar government and asked why despite double engine government Bihar's slipping on all the parameters.