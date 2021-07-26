CMD, SJVN lays foundation stone of “Mini Smart Township" of 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant, Bihar

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director SJVN visited 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant in Bihar today. During his official visit he laid the foundation stone of "Mini Smart Township" for the Power Plant. The occasion was graced by Smt. Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), A.K. Singh Director (Finance) & Sushil Kumar Sharma Director (Electrical). On this occasion Sanjeev Sood CEO, SJVN Thermal Pvt. Ltd (STPL) was also present along with senior officials from SJVN & STPL.

Addressing the employees Nand Lal Sharma said that, the "Mini Smart Township" reflects concern of SJVN’s management for its employees. The township will consist of Residential Buildings, Office Complex, Guest Houses, Sports Complex, Clubs, Hospital, School, Shopping Complex, Auditorium & Amphitheater. The Township is being developed on Smart City Concept and Green Building Provisions are being incorporated. The Smart City will have State-of- Art concepts of Rain Water Harvesting System and Solar Panels for energy needs. The proposed Township will comprise of multi storied dwelling units with enough open & green areas walkways, parks and water bodies.