Bihar Marks PM Modi’s 76th Birthday With Month-Long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

PM Narendra Modi | File Image

Patna: Bihar joined the nation on Thursday in celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and his 25 years in public service.

His birthday celebration was marked across Bihar with lamp-lighting ceremonies, religious rituals and public service activities as the BJP launched its month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, running until October 17, is aimed at marking Modi’s 25 years in public life and highlighting service and welfare initiatives. Activities include blood donation camps, cleanliness drives and other public outreach programmes.

To mark Modi's birthday, the "Ashirwad ka Diya" (Blessing's Lamp) event was organised at Patliputra Sports Complex. Chief minister Samrat Choudhary led the ceremony. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and other prominent leaders were also present on the occasion.

Choudhary and other senior party leaders also lighted ceremonial lamps at Marine Drive built along Ganga river.

A havan was also organised at a Shiva temple near Boring Road Chauraha, where BJP leaders and workers prayed for the Prime Minister’s health and long life. Under BJP’s ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme, party leaders, workers and common people were encouraged to light lamps at homes, temples and public places at 7 pm. The party had planned collective lamp-lighting at prominent locations across Bihar.

At the BJP office in Patna, a blood donation camp was organised under the ‘Raktveer’ initiative, with Choudhary overseeing the programme.

In Katihar, local tea seller Jawahar Bhagat marked the occasion by distributing 76 cups of tea free of cost.

Choudhary extended birthday greetings to Modi and said the Prime Minister had dedicated his life to the service of the country.

On Wednesday in Patna, BJP workers held a milk-abhishek of a cutout of Modi at Kali Ghat on the banks of the Ganga, using 76 kg of milk to mark his 76th birthday. The workers also performed prayers during the event.