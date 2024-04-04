 Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Senior Leaders Quit LJP, Allege Sale Of Tickets
Former state minister and national vice-president Renu Kushwaha, former MLA and national general secretary Satish Kumar, vice-president Sanjay Singh and organisational secretary Ravindra Singh along with their supporters sent their resignation to state president Raju Tiwary.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
A host of senior LJP (Ram Vilas) leaders on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party by accusing the partys top leadership of selling tickets.

They accused the partys top leadership of selling tickets for the LS elections.

They alleged Shambhavi Choudhary (Samastipur), Rejesh Verma (Khagaria) and Veena Devi (Vaishali) had been allotted party tickets in exchange of crores of rupees. They alleged Chirag and his close associates virtually sold the seats. Those who worked for strengthening the party's organisation were sidetracked, they contended.

