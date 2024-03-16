Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know

Lok Sabha elections in Bihar will be held in phases |

Patna: Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for 40 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Bihar. The state will have seven phase polls, starting from April 19 and ending on June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4, 2024. Bihar is number four in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats which perhaps explains why the elections in the state are spread over various phases.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls BJP-JDU alliance made a clean sweep, winning 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Mahagathbandhan alliance of Congress, RJD and RSLP won the Kishanganj seat.

Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar, who was founding member of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, he parted ways months before the Lok Sabha elections and returned to NDA fold. He ended the alliance with RJD, Congress dealing a severe blow to the opposition parties. The alliance has not been able to seal the seat sharing even as NDA parties have decided their formula. AIMIM will contest the elections from 11 Lok Sabha seats

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bihar had seven phase polling starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. In the first phase of polling, a total of 91 seats went to polls in 20 states. This included four seats in Bihar. In the second phase on April 18, five seats from Bihar went to polls of the total 97 seats in the phase in 13 states.

The third phase on April 23, 2019 again five seats from Bihar went to poll and same number of seats for the fourth round on April 29. For the fifth phase on May 6, 2019 five seats from Bihar went to polls while on May 12 under sixth phase, eight seats from Bihar went to polls. In the final phase on May 19, again eight seats from Bihar went to polls.

The results for 40 seats Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be declared on June 4, 2024.