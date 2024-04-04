Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As RJD Nominee Files Nomination, Pappu Throws Hat Into Purnea Ring

The ongoing tussle between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress over Purnea Lok Sabha seat took an interesting turn on Wednesday soon after RJD candidate Bima Bharti filed her nomination paper from the seat with former MP and Congress leader Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav declaring that he would file his nomination from here on Thursday.

Former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accompanied Bharti while she filed her nomination papers. Later, Tejashwi told newspersons that his party gave Bharti the ticket as she was an economically backward class (EBC) person and daughter of Purnea, claiming she would emerge victorious in the election.

Undeterred by RJD chief Lalu Prasads efforts to thwart him from contesting the election from Purnea, Pappu commented on X, Pranam Purnea, Salaam Purnea, Johar Purnea. I will file my nomination on behalf of people tomorrow (Thursday). Everyone should come to give blessings. In honour of Purnea, with your blessings, Pappu Yadav will contest the election! Some people are so angry with Purnea that they will do anything to insult her. My 'Mother Purnea' will respond to these people by forfeiting their deposits on April 26 (date of polling).

प्रणाम पूर्णिया सलाम पूर्णिया जोहार पूर्णिया

कल जन नामांकन है सब आशीष देने आएं



पूर्णिया के सम्मान में, आपके आशीर्वाद से पप्पू

यादव मैदान में!



प्रणाम पूर्णिया से कुछ लोग इतना चिढ़े हैं,उसका अपमान करने के लिए कुछ भी करेंगे। मेरी मां पूर्णिया 26 अप्रैल को उनका जमानत ज़ब्त कर जवाब… — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) April 3, 2024

Targeting Lalu,Pappu said that he was unaware of the enmity the RJD chief had with him. He said he had requested Lalu to give him just one seat and expressed his readiness to join hand with him provided the Purnea seat was given to him.

The RJD fielded its candidates in Supaul, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria, leaving no scope for Congress to field him in the election.

Earlier, Pappu was expected to file his nomination paper on April 2, requesting Lalu to reconsider his decision on the Purnea seat.