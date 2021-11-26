Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh emerge as poorest states in India: Niti Aayog report

The Niti Aayog in its first Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report released on Friday said Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh were found to be the poorest states in the country. They were followed by Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya in the index.

Bihar also ranked at the bottom in various other categories, including percentage of population deprived of maternal health, percentage of population deprived of years of schooling, school attendance and percentage of population deprived of cooking fuel and electricity.

According to the report, 51.91 per cent of the population in Bihar is poor, followed by 42.16 in Jharkhand, 37.79 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 36.65 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and 32.67 per cent in Meghalaya.

While that in union territories, Dadra and Nagar Haveli ( 27.36 per cent), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (12.58), Daman & Diu (6.82 per cent) and Chandigarh (5.97 per cent) have emerged as the poorest in the country.

States that have registered lowest poverty across the country are Kerala with only 0.71 per cent of its population falling in that category, followed by Goa (3.76 per cent), Sikkim (3.82 per cent), Tamil Nadu (4.89 per cent) and Punjab (5.59 per cent).

Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar in his foreword said, "the development of the National Multidimensional Poverty Index of India is an important contribution towards instituting a public policy tool which monitors multidimensional poverty, informs evidence-based and focused interventions, thereby ensuring that no one is left behind."

Kumar further said this baseline report of India's first ever national MPI measure is based on the reference period of 2015-16 of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

The report said the national MPI, an aggregate measure which defines poverty, in simple terms, as the deprivation in crucial and basic parameters of health, education, and living standards, is a significant departure from the way poverty has been understood and conceptualised historically.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 06:47 PM IST