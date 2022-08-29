Bihar: JDU differs with RJD on CBI entry

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Photo: File Image

Patna: RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwary claimed on Monday that Mahagathbandhan leaders decided on Saturday not to allow the CBI into Bihar without prior permission from the Bihar government.

However, within hours of the RJD leader's claim, JDU parliamentary board chairman, Upendra Kushwaha, claimed no such decision had been taken. No one can prevent investigations by the CBI, Kushwaha said.

Tiwary's statement came within a couple of days of CBI teams raiding 25 places in Bihar, New Delhi, and Gurugram and searching the premises of RJD leaders.

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister, was later informed of a senior RJD leader's statement. He did not deny nor confirm the claim of Tiwary but said, "I do not know who speaks what (Pata nahi log kya bolte hai)."

Tiwary stated unequivocally that the decision to prohibit CBI entry without government permission was made at a meeting of the seven-party grand alliance. He claimed the state government would withdraw consent previously given to the CBI, which would now require prior permission from the state.

He claimed that the Centre was abusing the CBI against the opposition.

Upendra Kushwaha stated that while it is true that central agencies are being used against the opposition, no decision to prohibit their entry into Bihar has been made. "Shivanand Tiwary has been misinformed," according to Kushwaha.