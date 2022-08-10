Bihar: Irked by Nitish Kumar's betrayal, BJP to stage dharna in Patna before his oath taking ceremony

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal revealed that the saffron party workers will protest in Patna from 10 am onwards. | File

Irked with Nitish Kumar's decision to quit NDA and team up with RJD, BJP has decided to stage a dharna on Wednesday ahead of his oath-taking ceremony.

Issuing a statement earlier, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal revealed that the saffron party workers will protest in Patna from 10 am onwards. He added that the ruling party at the Centre shall carry out massive protests at the district and block level on August 13.

Slamming Nitish Kumar, the BJP president said that the people of Bihar will never forgive the JDU leader. He said, "The way Nitish Kumar has stabbed the people of Bihar in the back with the dagger of betrayal, the people of Bihar will never forgive him. The people of Bihar will definitely teach them a lesson in the coming elections. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we all got a majority in the assembly elections in 2020 but they have insulted public opinion."

"Against the betrayal, BJP workers will sit on a dharna in front of the BJP's state office from 10 am tomorrow. On August 12, Mahadharna will be organised by the BJP in all the district headquarters of Bihar and on August 13 at the block headquarters also," he added.

Nitish Kumar to form Mahagathbandhan government today

Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar's chief minister again on Wednesday afternoon after having announced a new "Grand Alliance" which includes Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and other Opposition parties.

Tejashwi Yadav is also likely to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLA in our Mahagathbandhan, says Nitish Kumar at a joint presser with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Bihar Governor.