Bihar Horror: Former Employee Allegedly Murders Yamaha Dealership Manager In Darbhanga - Chilling Visuals Surface | Screengrab from X

Bihar: A shocking incident has come to light from Bihar's Darbhanga district, where a Yamaha dealership manager was allegedly killed by a former employee. A video of the horrific attack has surfaced online.

Note: Disturbing visuals ahead. Viewer discretion advised

The video footage of the incident was shared by Megh Updates on X (formerly Twitter). The attacker, identified as Sonu Paswan, who was a former employee at Yamaha, murdered the manager in a brutal attack.

The footage showed the attacker with a cloth on his mouth coming from the side and attacking the manager on his face multiple times with a rod. He doesn't end there, he makes sure the manager is dead as he comes back again with a knife and stabs him multiple times in the chest. According to the footage, he again comes back with the rod and brutally attacks the victim on his neck and smashes his face.

Currently, the motive behind the brutal attack is not yet known, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident from Hyderabad's Golconda area, a 30-year-old man, identified as Shaik Mahaboob alias Chandi Masood, was allegedly murdered inside his home. Masood, a YouTuber and electrician, was reportedly attacked by his brother-in-law. According to police, iron rods and gym equipment were used in the assault, and the victim died on the spot before he could be shifted to a hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggested the murder may have stemmed from long-standing family disputes. Masood had married his wife in a love marriage about one-and-a-half years ago despite opposition from some family members, and tensions with his in-laws are suspected to have played a role in the crime.