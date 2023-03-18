Bihar govt Ramzan circular: BJP spokesperson demands similar permission during 'Ramanavami'; watch | PTI video screengrab

Bihar government's permission to Muslim employees for coming late and leaving early during Ramzan has come under fire. BJP spokesperson Arvind Singh in a video message expressed his discontent with the circular and sought a similar opportunity for Hindu community during 'Chaiti Navratri' and 'Ram Navami' (wherein people from the Hindu community fast for 9 days).

Singh claimed in the video message that giving similar perks to both the communities will inculcate happy thoughts in their minds.

The Bihar government in a circular on Friday granted permission to Muslim employees and officials to come to office one hour before the scheduled time and leave office one hour before the scheduled time during the month of Ramzan. State General Administration Department announced the same on Friday.

The circular in this regard read "Keeping in view the convenience of Muslim employees and officials, the government has granted permission to come to the office one hour before the scheduled time and leave the office one hour before the scheduled time during the month of Ramzan."

According to Islamic beliefs, Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like 'Hath Ka Seviyan', 'Nammak Ka Seviyan', 'Chakle Ka Seviyan' and 'Laddu Seviyan'. All these variants can be used in the dish called 'Sheerkurma', which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.

