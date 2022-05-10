Bihar: Four arrested in BPSC exam paper leak case

PATNA: Four officers of Ara, 50 kms from here were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Bihar police on Tuesday evening in connection with the leakage of question papers of 67th civil services examination conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission on Sunday.

Block development officer of Barhara in Bhojpur district, Jaivardhan Gupta, who was magistrate at Kunwar Singh College centre, Prof Yogendra Prasad Singh, prinicipal of college, Sushil Kumar Singh, controller of examinations and Aman Kumar Sahay, lecturer of the college who was assistant controller have been arrested by EOW after day-long questioning.

They have been forwarded to the court of chief judicial magistrate of Patna, EOW said.

Over five lakh candidates had appeared at over 1500 centres in the district.

BPSC has cancelled the examination.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:21 PM IST