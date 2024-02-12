Bihar Floor Test: 'Will Modi Ji Give Guarantee That Nitish Will Not Do Palti Again?' Tejashwi Yadav's Swipe During Trust Vote Speech

The inaugural day of the budget session in the Bihar Legislative Assembly unfolded with intense political fervor as all parties geared up for the pivotal vote of confidence in the new Nitish Kumar government. Addressing the motion of trust vote, former Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised doubts, questioning whether PM Modi would guarantee that Nitish Kumar wouldn't "switch" sides again.

Before the floor test, Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary, representing the RJD party, was removed from his position by voice vote. The process of the floor test was overseen by Deputy Speaker and JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari. 125 MLAs voted in favour of removing the speaker, whereas 112 MLAs voted against the motion.

In his speech during the discussion on trust, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took swipe at Nitish Kumar by congratulating him for taking oath as CM for 9 times. "I have never seen someone taking oath as CM thrice in one single term," Tejashwi said.

He also took jibe at deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary over his previous comments saying the BJP is like his mother, Yadav reminded Chaudhary that he started his political career with the RJD and that makes the party his mother and not the BJP.

He also took similar swipe at Deputy CM Vijay Sinha for playing 3 different roles of LoP, speaker and Deputy CM within single term.

Tejashwi Yadav also hit out at Nitish Kumar for switching sides, syaing no one knows what his compulsions are. "People of Bihar want to know the reason for his constant switching," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Mounting an attack against the NDA, Tejashwi Yadav said, "BJP people talk about Moid's guarantee. Tell me if Modi ji will give guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not do palti (switch) again?"