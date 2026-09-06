Bihar Flood Crisis Deepens As Ganga Crosses Previous High Flood Level In Patna | ANI

Patna: Bihar government has sounded a high alert in downstream districts and neighbouring areas along the Ganga after the river surged past its previous highest flood level (HFL) at Gandhi Ghat in Patna.

Authorities have stepped up monitoring and preparedness measures due to the rising water levels and the potential threat to low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Diara lands (low-lying riverine pockets) are almost completely submerged due to the swollen Ganga. Heavy rainfall across the state, combined with strong downstream flow from upstream areas, has pushed several major rivers- including the Kosi, Gandak, Punpun and Sone- well above their respective danger marks.

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In Patna, the rising Punpun River has flooded tracks near railway bridge number 21. Consequently, train services on the Gaya-Patna section have been suspended until further notice. Authorities have deployed nine NDRF teams and 27 SDRF teams across vulnerable zones to carry out emergency evacuations

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the Centre to declare floods in Bihar a national calamity and also release immediate financial assistance of Rs 5,000 crore for the state

Accusing the Centre and state government of not showing seriousness in dealing with the severe flood-situation, Tejashwi demanded that Air Force helicopters be made available for relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas. He claimed that a large tract of the area along the Ganga had been affected by the floods.

While talking to reporters, RJD leader said that the diara areas had been completely submerged, while many people were stranded in their homes and on rooftops. There is an urgent need to arrange relief materials and camps for the affected people, he added.

Tejashwi said that earlier Air Force helicopters were deployed to drop relief materials among the flood hit people, asking the state government to request the Centre to provide assistance from the Air Force this time too. He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Centre was not taking the flood situation in Bihar seriously. He urged PM to visit Bihar at the earliest, assess the situation in flood-hit areas and ensure central assistance for relief operations.