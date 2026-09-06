3 Coaches Of Sikkim Mahananda Express Derail Near Bihar's Arrah Station, No Casualties Reported

Arrah (Bihar): Three coaches of the Sikkim Mahananda Express derailed on the up line near Bihar’s Arrah Railway Station on Sunday morning, triggering panic among railway officials and passengers. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

The 15483 Alipurduar Junction–Delhi Sikkim Mahananda Express derailed approximately 200 metres from platform number two. The train’s engine, SLR coach and H-1 bogie were reported to have gone off the tracks.

Arrah, Bihar: Station Manager N.K. Rai says, "I did whatever I could within my capacity and worked extensively at the spot. I was the first to reach the site, but the ADRM suspended me..." pic.twitter.com/3mDFHSxV4S — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2026

Rescue And Restoration Work Underway

According to railway officials, the train had arrived at platform number two of Arrah station at 4.12 am while travelling towards Delhi.

Officials said a technical issue during the train’s operation allegedly resulted in its signal shifting towards the Sasaram line. The train moved ahead and later derailed on the up line near the station.

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Soon after receiving information about the derailment, railway personnel reached the spot and launched rescue and restoration operations.

Teams worked to bring the affected units back into position and reassemble the three derailed components, including the engine, SLR and H-1 coach.

Technical Team Probes Cause Of Derailment

Rail operations were disrupted following the incident, with authorities assessing the condition of the track and signalling system before restoring normal movement.

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A railway technical team has reached the site and is inspecting the track, signalling arrangements and other infrastructure.

Officials are also investigating the circumstances that led to the alleged signal shift towards the Sasaram line and how the train proceeded further.

Railway authorities are working on a war footing to restore train services and clear the disruption caused by the derailment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)