Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Dies After Sudden Health Deterioration In Giridih | X

New Delhi: Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar died at Mercy Hospital in Giridih after his health suddenly deteriorated late Saturday night, leaving the city in mourning.

The minister breathed his last at the hospital near Giridih’s bus stand, where he was rushed after complaining of chest pain.

According to available information, Sudivya Kumar had been away from Giridih for the past few days and returned to the district only two days ago. During the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he was at his residence in Harsingraiyadih when he complained of chest pain.

He was immediately taken to Mercy Hospital, where doctors began treatment. However, despite medical efforts, he could not be saved.

VIDEO | Giridih: People gather to pay their last tributes to Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu at his residence.



Senior JMM leader and state Higher and Technical Education and Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar died following a cardiac arrest early Sunday.



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/K2ksNXGpQ6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2026

Minister Held Key Portfolios In Jharkhand Government

Sudivya Kumar was serving as Jharkhand’s Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Urban Development and Housing, Tourism, Art and Culture, and Sports and Youth Affairs.

The news of his sudden demise triggered widespread grief across Giridih. Soon after the news spread, a large number of people gathered at the hospital.

Party leaders, workers and local residents reached the spot to pay their respects. Senior officials, including the district magistrate, superintendent of police and Dhanbad SSP, also arrived at the hospital.

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JMM, BJP Leaders Pay Tributes

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) expressed deep shock and sorrow over the demise of its leader through a post on its official X handle.

“The transience of life… Those who were our companions just yesterday are now only memories with us today. The uncertainty of life has once again left us in profound sorrow and grief,” the party said.

The JMM described Sudivya Kumar as a dedicated party worker and minister, saying his death was an “irreplaceable loss” for the party, the government and Jharkhand.

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“His struggles, service and contributions will always be remembered,” the party said while offering condolences to his family.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo also paid tribute to the late minister and expressed condolences.

Sudivya Kumar’s sudden demise has left political circles, party workers and residents of Giridih in deep shock.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)