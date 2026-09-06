 Gujarat Woman Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Gilbert Hill In Andheri West
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Gujarat Woman Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Gilbert Hill In Andheri West

A 45-year-old woman from Gujarat died by suicide after allegedly jumping nearly 50 feet from Gilbert Hill in Andheri West on Saturday morning while visiting the site with her family.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, September 06, 2026, 09:17 AM IST
Gujarat Woman Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Gilbert Hill In Andheri West
Gujarat Woman Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Gilbert Hill In Andheri West | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman from Gujarat died by suicide after jumping nearly 50ft from Gilbert Hill in Andheri West on Saturday morning while visiting the site with her family.

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Woman jumps from cliff

After visiting the temple atop Gilbert Hill and completing darshan, she asked her family to wait while she went to view the surroundings from the edge before jumping from the rocky cliff.

A suicide note from her trouser pocket.

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