Gujarat Woman Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Gilbert Hill In Andheri West | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman from Gujarat died by suicide after jumping nearly 50ft from Gilbert Hill in Andheri West on Saturday morning while visiting the site with her family.

Woman jumps from cliff

After visiting the temple atop Gilbert Hill and completing darshan, she asked her family to wait while she went to view the surroundings from the edge before jumping from the rocky cliff.

A suicide note from her trouser pocket.

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