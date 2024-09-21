Bihar: Fish Looted At Exhibition Attended By Nitish Kumar In Saharsa After CM's Exit; Video Goes Viral |

Patna: Dramatic scenes unfolded at an event in Bihar's Saharsa district on Friday, attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as people looted fish from an exhibition after the leader left the site. The chaotic incident occurred during the CM's visit to the district, where he participated in several government programs.

Nitish Kumar began his visit by inaugurating the Maa Vishhari temple at Diwari before heading to Amarpur to inspect an exhibition organised by the fisheries department. As part of the exhibition, a biofloc tank was set up, showcasing a large number of live fish. However, the situation quickly spiraled out of control once the Chief Minister departed from the venue.

‘Sarkari Fish’ looted by people as soon as CM Nitish Kumar left the exhibition venue. 👀 🐠 pic.twitter.com/V8PItPpsS4 — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) September 21, 2024

As soon as Nitish Kumar left, crowds, including children and adolescents, jumped into the biofloc tank and looted the fish. In moments, people were seen holding fish in their hands, with some individuals expressing that they were more interested in catching fish than in seeing the Chief Minister. One youth candidly mentioned that they had come specifically for the fish.

Organisers Suffer Rs 45,000 Loss Following Chaos

The aftermath saw the biofloc tank severely damaged, with the fish either taken or scattered. Subodh Kumar, the District Fisheries Officer, while speaking to India Today, expressed his frustration over the situation. He explained that the exhibition was intended to be a demonstration for the Chief Minister, but it ended up becoming a costly debacle. "After the event was over, people pounced on the fish and looted it. They also damaged the biofloc tank in the process. We suffered a loss of around Rs 45,000 due to this act of the people," Kumar lamented.