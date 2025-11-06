Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Supporters Hurl Stones, Slippers, Cow Dung At Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy In Lakhisarai Amid First Phase Of Polling | VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Supporters Hurl Slippers, Cow Dung At Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy In Lakhisarai Amid First Phase Of Polling | VIDEO | X

Lakhisarai: Tensions arose in Lakhisarai on Thursday, November 6, after the convoy of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha came under attack during the first phase of Assembly polling.

According to reports from the scene, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters surrounded Sinha’s car, hurled slippers, pelted stones, threw cow dung and blocked his movement while shouting “Murdabad” slogans. Police personnel were deployed immediately to disperse the crowd and secure the convoy.

Here are some visuals from the scene:

Sinha Accuses RJD of ‘Booth Capturing’ and Intimidation

Speaking after the incident, Deputy CM Sinha accused RJD supporters of resorting to intimidation tactics. “The mindset of RJD people is still that of booth capturing, but the public, the voters are the masters,” he said, adding that “RJD and Congress are symbols of anarchy and do not shy away from booth capturing.”

Sinha alleged that RJD “goons” prevented his polling agents from entering certain booths in Khoriari village. “They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote. Look at their hooliganism. These are the goons of RJD. The NDA is coming to power, and that is why they are behaving like this,” he told reporters, referring specifically to booths numbered 404 and 405.

Have a look at his statement here:

#WATCH | Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha says, "These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned… https://t.co/4uKBAq7bC0 pic.twitter.com/kY3Ti6Qzl0 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Before the confrontation, Sinha had offered prayers at Maa Jagdamba temple in Lakhisarai ahead of casting his vote.

The first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began at 7 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. By 11:00 am, the Election Commission recorded a turnout of 27.65 per cent.

In other incidents, a supporter of a candidate was injured in a clash between two groups in Siwan. In Darbhanga, two youths, identified as Keshav Kumar and Saurabh Kumar, were arrested for alleged fraudulent voting at booth number 172 in Laghma village under Ghanshyampur police station.

Bihar minister Mangal Pandey said that voting was largely peaceful, adding, “People across Siwan are enthusiastically going to polling stations to cast their votes for development. The NDA is very strong.”

The first phase will determine the political fate of key leaders including RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, JD(U)’s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, and RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav.