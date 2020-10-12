Bihar elections 2020: BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of 46 candidates for the second phase of upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

According to the list, Renu Devi will contest from Bettiah, Mithilesh Tiwari from Baikunthpur and Asha Sinha from Danapur Assembly Constituency.

On Tuesday, BJP had announced the names of candidates of 27 seats which are going to polling in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election.

The party has given tickets to Land and Revenue Minister Ram Narayan Mandal from Banka, Labour Minister Vijay Sinha from Lakhisarai and Agricultural Minister Prem Kumar from Gaya.

Shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from Jamui.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Ruling Janata Dal (United) will fight for 122 seats, while its alliance partner BJP has got 121 seats. The JD(U) will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha from its quota, while the BJP will allot 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party.