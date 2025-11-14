Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav vs Satish Kumar In Raghopur; Know If Lalu's Son Is Winning Or Losing?

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANI

Patna: Raghopur, a stronghold of the Yadav family in Vaishali, remains Tejashwi Yadav’s base. Facing off against the BJP’s Satish Kumar, the RJD leader is trailing in this assembly seat. Yadav is behind from Raghopur by a margin of over 1200 votes.

As per the latest trends, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader so far has received 10,957 votes during the round 3 of counting. Meanwhile, over 12,000 votes have been polled for Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Yadav had exuded confidence in winning the polls. "It will be a people's victory. We are willing. Change will come. We are forming the government," Tejashwi told reporters in Patna.

Raghopur falls in the Vaishali district. For the unversed, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav won from this seat twice, while his Rabri Devi bagged this seat thrice. Tejashwi Yadav had also won this seat twice in 2015 and 2020.

Bihar Elections Latest Trends:

As per the latest trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 187 seats - BJP with 78, JD(U) with 83. Meanwhile, the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan is struggling to reach even the 50-mark, RJD with 32 seats, and the Congress with seven seats.

The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The counting process for all 243 Assembly seats commenced at 8 am, beginning with the scrutiny of postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 am, taking place under extensive multi-tier security arrangements across the state.

The assembly elections in Bihar took place in two phases - November 6 and 11.