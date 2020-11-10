Bihar Election 2020: Tej Pratap Yadav trails behind JD(U) opponent in Hasanpur

Counting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is underway, with early trends indicating that the Mahagatbandhan might have an advantage. However, while it is far too early to ascertain a winner or loser, it has become clear that Lalu Prasad Yadav's older son is not faring too well. Tej Pratap Yadav who is contesting as the RJD candidate from the Hasanpur seat is currently trailing behind his JD(U) opponent.

Early trends show that as of 10:45 am, Yadav has managed to secure 34.2% of the votes, while JD(U) leader Raj Kumar Ray leads the race with 46.87% of the votes. Currently a total of 11,993 votes have been counted.