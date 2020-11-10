Bihar Election 2020: Tej Pratap Yadav trails behind JD(U) opponent in Hasanpur

Counting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is underway, with early trends indicating that the Mahagatbandhan might have an advantage. However, while it is far too early to ascertain a winner or loser, it has become clear that Lalu Prasad Yadav's older son is not faring too well. Tej Pratap Yadav who is contesting as the RJD candidate from the Hasanpur seat is currently trailing behind his JD(U) opponent.
Early trends show that as of 10:45 am, Yadav has managed to secure 34.2% of the votes, while JD(U) leader Raj Kumar Ray leads the race with 46.87% of the votes. Currently a total of 11,993 votes have been counted.
But while this may be cause for celebration in the JD(U) camp, all is most certainly not well with the party at present. Barely two hours into the counting, party spokesperson KC Tyagi appeared to concede defeat while interacting with the media. And while he held several tangential factors responsible for the same, the spokesperson didn't not strike an optimistic note.
"In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we're losing only due to COVID19 impact," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He also noted that even a year ago, the RJD "couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls".
According to reports, Tyagi also appears to hold LJP and its leader Chirag Paswan responsible at least in part for the JD(U)'s loss of popularity. For the unitiated, while Paswan has repeatedly avowed his loyalty to the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, he has also constantly criticised the NDA's chief Ministerial candidate, Nitish Kumar. This, many opine, may have swayed voters to go against the JD(U) leader.
