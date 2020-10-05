Bihar Election 2020: Is BJP using LJP to undermine Nitish Kumar?

The Lok Janshakti Party president, Chirag Paswan, BJP is intensifying its attack on the chief minister, Nitish Kumar ahead of the first phase of the polling in the state.

As the LJP leader came up with a slogan "BJP se bair nahi, Nitish teri khair Nahi (We have no enmity with BJP, Nitish you are not safe)," the Janata Dal (United) believes that the BJP is targeting Nitish Kumar by shooting off Chirag Paswan's shoulder.

Chirag on Monday cautioned the youths against voting to JDU as he alleged voting for Nitish would result in more migrations from Bihar.

Chirag who had been attacking Nitish Kumar since February, today said that the vote to JDU would be waste of valuable votes. In a letter to the electorate, Chirag said Nitish failed on all fronts in his tenure and promised better future for them once the LJP-BJP was voted to power.

On Sunday, the resolution passed by the LJP parliamentary board alleged the JDU led government betrayed the people who had voted it to power in 2020. It said the JDU would be out of power after the assembly election.

Chirag had been attacking Nitish on different charges since February and had publicly admitted there was no conversation with the chief minister since then. He had criticised the handling of migrant workers problems and regretted Nitish had opposed the return of Bihari migrants during the lockdown.

On September 7, he had written a letter to chief minister opposing his announcement to give government jobs to one member of the family of scheduled caste and tribe following their murder. Chirag had asked CM to implement the decision with retrospective effect from February 2005 when Nitish took over as the CM first time and called it an election stunt.

According to the JDU leaders, Chirag is getting strong support from the BJP in his attacks on the chief minister and the decision of LJP to field its candidates against the JDU candidates only smacked of a political conspiracy between BJP and LJP.

Chirag had criticised Chief Minister and at the same time praised the Prime Minister saying LJP wanted to strengthen Narendra Modi.

By putting LJP against the chief minister and it is believed that BJP is making a threat to his continuation in the chair. By this, BJP is also believed to be aiming at taking revenge of the insult meted to Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders in 2013 by Nitish Kumar who had withdrawn dinner invitation to them at CM bungalow. Nitish had dropped the BJP ministers from his government without notice and formed a new government in alliance with RJD and Congress.

Meanwhile, in the first virtual interaction with the state party leaders, BJP general secretary, Bhupinder Yadav had exhorted the party workers to ensure BJP was able to get substantial seats in the state assembly to facilitate it to form the government on its own, like Assam, Himachal Pradesh and UP. He had regretted in the Hindi belt, chief ministers were of BJP, except Bihar.

In 2005 too, LJP had prevented Nitish Kumar from getting a vote of confidence in the state assembly and his government lasted six days only. Then LJP had senior Nitish colleagues, like Ramashyara Prasad Singh, Narendra Singh, Ranjan Prasad Yadav in its team.

Forward caste voters who were unhappy with the Lalu-Rabri regime had supported LJP in 2005. A repeat of 2005 is expected in 2020 too as LJP has decided to field a large number of upper castes leaders as its candidate, even by borrowing from BJP.