'Bihar Deputy CM' Title Covered With Newspapers On Tejashwi Yadav's Residence Nameplate Day After Nitish Kumar's U-Turn

A day after Nitish Kumar's departure from the Mahagathbandhan and subsequent alliance with the NDA, assuming the role of Chief Minister, modifications were swiftly made to the nameplate outside the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Notably, Yadav, who previously served as Deputy CM in the Bihar government, had his title obscured with newspapers, both in Hindi and English, reflecting his changed status.

A photo capturing this alteration was shared on X by news agency ANI.

"Bihar Deputy CM" written on the nameplate outside the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna has been covered with newspapers.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday broke ties with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and formed the government with the BJP-led NDA. pic.twitter.com/m2hPnQPrY1 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

After days of speculation, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday, his second volte face in less than 18 months. Snapping ties with the RJD and Congress, Nitish formed a government with the support of the BJP-led NDA.

Khel abhi baki hai: Tejashwi on Bihar political upheaval

Outgoing Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday hit out at Nitish Kumar after he resigned from the post to form a government with the NDA after days of speculation, saying that the JD(U) will be 'finished' by 2024 as it will cease to exist as a political party.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav also hinted at more political developments in the state and said that 'the game is yet to begin'.

Calling Nitish Kumar a 'tired CM', Yadav said, "Khel abhi shuru hua hai, khel abhi baki hain. What I say, I do...I can give you in writing that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us..."

Nitish was tired, we made him do all work: Tejashwi

"Nitish Kumar was tired. RJD made him do all the work that the government did. I want to stay away from making any personal comments. But Nitish Kumar does not even know what he is saying. Mark my word that JD(U) will be finished by 2024. Whatever they do, the public is with us. I want to thank the BJP for taking along the JD(U)," Tejashwi said.

Yadav, however, said that Nitish Kumar is and will be 'respectable'.

"I want to thank the BJP that it got ready to induct his party (JDU) in their alliance," he added.

He also credited the grand alliance rule for the development of the state in the last 17 months.

"Why should we not take credit for the work we have done? ... The CM who used to say that it is impossible to give jobs, we gave jobs and showed that it is possible. We brought new policies in tourism, IT, and sports. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (of BJP-JDU rule). We did historic work in the 17 months..." Yadav added.

