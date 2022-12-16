Bihar: Death toll in Chhapra Hooch tragedy rises to 50

Bihar: The death toll in the Chhapra hooch tragedy rises to 50. The number of deceased victims has increased from 39, which was reported on Thursday.

A rapid surge in the death toll of victims dying after drinking spurious liquor is seen after the incident took place on Wednesday. Initially three people were reported dead on Wednesday which increased to 20 by the end of Wednesday.

After Bihar's hooch tragedy toll climbed to 39, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday warned that if people drink spurious liquor, they will die.

The chief minister's blunt comments came as his policy of prohibition came under attack from many quarters including from his former political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor, who demanded scrapping of the prohibition law.

"Jo piyega woh marega" (those who drink spurious alcohol will die), thundered Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was "not my personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state".

Kumar when he brought in prohibition had won praise from many women's groups who felt it would save their men-folk from the 'curse of drunkenness and save homes from financial ruin.' He also expressed displeasure over criticisms from the opposition BJP which has raised the issue 'even inside Parliament'.

Civil surgeon and medical officer in charge Dr Sagar Dulal Sinha who confirmed that the number of people dead from consuming the illicitly brewed liquor has increased on Wednesday, said deaths were being reported from those homes who had not reported hooch-related illness earlier out of fear of landing on the wrong side of the law.