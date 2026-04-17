Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Launches Self-Enumeration Phase Of Census 2027 | ANI

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday launched the self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 with the click of a mouse at the CM secretariat here, officials said.

He appealed to residents of the state to ensure "active and enthusiastic participation" in the census process.

According to a statement by the CMO, Choudhary said, "For the first time, fully digital data collection and the facility of self-enumeration will be available to citizens from April 17 to May 1."

This will be followed by the house listing and housing census, which will be conducted from May 2 to May 31, it added.

"By either self-enumeration or assisting enumerators, people should contribute to ensuring an accurate, inclusive, and reliable census. Census 2027 will lay a strong foundation for the bright future of Bihar and the country," Choudhary said.

Chief minister’s principal secretary Deepak Kumar and secretaries to the CM, Anupam Kumar and Kumar Ravi, were among those present on the occasion.

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As part of the process, former chief minister Nitish Kumar registered himself through self-enumeration.

"Under Census 2027, self-enumeration has started today. I have got myself registered," Kumar wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Choudhary flagged off a "fun run" programme at Railway Bridge (Ganga Ghat), with a resolve to ensure "honour, safety and strong participation of women".

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"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Nitish Kumar ji has ensured full rights for half the state’s population (women). I will act as their brother to enhance their dignity," he said in a post on X.

The CM is expected to visit Baba Harihar Nath temple at Sonepur later in the day.

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