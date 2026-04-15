‘Bihar Will Touch New Heights Of All-Round Development’: PM Modi Congratulates Samrat Choudhary On Taking Oath As CM

Left:Samrat Choudhary Right: PM Modi |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shri Samrat Choudhary on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar! His energy, dedication to public service, and grassroots experience will prove extremely beneficial for the state."

"I am fully confident that under his capable leadership, while fulfilling the aspirations of the people, Bihar will touch new heights of all-round development," he added.

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Earlier in the day, Samrat Choudhary oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister, scripting history by becoming the first from the saffron party to hold the top post in the state.

Choudhary was administered the oath of office by the Governor Syed Ata Hasnain at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan.Top BJP leaders and alliance partners were present during the ceremony.

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JD (U) MLA and state's finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers as part of the new government formation.

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With Samrat Chaudhary emerging as a central figure in Bihar’s shifting political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party appears to have crossed a significant milestone. By most reasonable estimates, the party now directly governs or leads governments in states that together account for nearly 65–67% of India’s population, underlining the scale of its dominance.