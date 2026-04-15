BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister: A Look At His Political Timeline|VIDEO

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday took oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister, scripting history by becoming the first from the saffron party to hold the top post in the state.

Choudhary was administered the oath of office by the Governor Syed Ata Hasnain at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan.Top BJP leaders and alliance partners were present during the ceremony.

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JD (U) MLA and state's finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers as part of the new government formation.

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With Samrat Chaudhary emerging as a central figure in Bihar’s shifting political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party appears to have crossed a significant milestone. By most reasonable estimates, the party now directly governs or leads governments in states that together account for nearly 65–67% of India’s population, underlining the scale of its dominance.

Read Also Samrat Choudhary Educational Qualification: Check Academic Background Of New Bihar CM From BJP

Samrat Choudhary Political Career Timeline

1990: Entered active politics; initially aligned with Lalu Prasad Yadav

1995: Imprisoned for 89 days during a political movement

1999: Became Agriculture Minister in the Rabri Devi government

2000: Elected as MLA from Parbatta

2010: Re-elected as MLA; served as Chief Whip of the Opposition

2014: Led a split in Rashtriya Janata Dal; joined the Manjhi government as minister

2017: Joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

2018: Appointed BJP State Vice President

2020: Elected to the Bihar Legislative Council

2021: Became Panchayati Raj Minister

2022: Appointed Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council

March 2023: Became BJP State President

January 2024: Appointed Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislative Leader

February 2024: Took charge of key ministerial portfolios

July 2024: Completed a symbolic vow in Ayodhya

November 2025: Won the Tarapur seat; became Deputy CM again

December 2025: Appointed Home Minister of Bihar