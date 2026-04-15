BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister: A Look At His Political Timeline|VIDEO

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday took oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister, scripting history by becoming the first from the saffron party to hold the top post in the state.
Choudhary was administered the oath of office by the Governor Syed Ata Hasnain at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan.Top BJP leaders and alliance partners were present during the ceremony.
JD (U) MLA and state's finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers as part of the new government formation.
With Samrat Chaudhary emerging as a central figure in Bihar’s shifting political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party appears to have crossed a significant milestone. By most reasonable estimates, the party now directly governs or leads governments in states that together account for nearly 65–67% of India’s population, underlining the scale of its dominance.
Samrat Choudhary Political Career Timeline
1990: Entered active politics; initially aligned with Lalu Prasad Yadav
1995: Imprisoned for 89 days during a political movement
1999: Became Agriculture Minister in the Rabri Devi government
2000: Elected as MLA from Parbatta
2010: Re-elected as MLA; served as Chief Whip of the Opposition
2014: Led a split in Rashtriya Janata Dal; joined the Manjhi government as minister
2017: Joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
2018: Appointed BJP State Vice President
2020: Elected to the Bihar Legislative Council
2021: Became Panchayati Raj Minister
2022: Appointed Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council
March 2023: Became BJP State President
January 2024: Appointed Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislative Leader
February 2024: Took charge of key ministerial portfolios
July 2024: Completed a symbolic vow in Ayodhya
November 2025: Won the Tarapur seat; became Deputy CM again
December 2025: Appointed Home Minister of Bihar