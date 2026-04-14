Samrat Choudhary Educational Qualification: Check Academic Background Of New Bihar CM From BJP

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has elected Samrat Choudhary as the leader of its legislature party at the State party headquarters in Patna. Choudhary is set to become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.
He will be the first BJP leader to hold the highest office in the state. Choudhary will reportedly take the oath of office as chief minister on Wednesday, April 15, at 11 a.m.
Samrat Choudhary Educational Qualification
Samrat Choudhary (also known as Rakesh Kumar) was born on November 16, 1968, in Lakhanpur village of Munger district, Bihar. He comes from a political family; His father, Shakuni Choudhary, is a former MLA and MP, while his mother, Parvati Devi, is also a former MLA.
Choudhary attended elementary school before continuing higher education at Madurai Kamaraj University, as per Wikipedia.
In addition to his formal education in India, Choudhary is said to have received a Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degree from California Public University, according to Zee News report.
As per the reports making rounds on social media, his highest qualification is listed as Doctor of Literature (honorary), along with a Pre-Foundation Course (PFC) as per the election affidavit.
According to Wikipedia, his educational qualifications have become a source of public contention.
Ensure Quality Education For Children Of Police Officials
Chaudhary announced in December 2025 that residential schools would be established in forty police lines (residential areas for police officers) across the state of Bihar to ensure quality education for the children of police officials as per the Wikipedia report.
Samrat Choudhary Political Career Timeline
1990: Entered active politics; initially aligned with Lalu Prasad Yadav
1995: Imprisoned for 89 days during a political movement
1999: Became Agriculture Minister in the Rabri Devi government
2000: Elected as MLA from Parbatta
2010: Re-elected as MLA; served as Chief Whip of the Opposition
2014: Led a split in Rashtriya Janata Dal; joined the Manjhi government as minister
2017: Joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
2018: Appointed BJP State Vice President
2020: Elected to the Bihar Legislative Council
2021: Became Panchayati Raj Minister
2022: Appointed Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council
March 2023: Became BJP State President
January 2024: Appointed Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislative Leader
February 2024: Took charge of key ministerial portfolios
July 2024: Completed a symbolic vow in Ayodhya
November 2025: Won the Tarapur seat; became Deputy CM again
December 2025: Appointed Home Minister of Bihar