RLM MLA Madhav Anand Calls For Complete Review Of Liquor Prohibition Law After New Govt Formation In Bihar |

Patna: A day after the installation of a new BJP-led NDA government in Bihar, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) MLA Madhav Anand on Thursday pitched for comprehensive review of liquor ban law.

Former union minister and MP Upendra Kushwaha-led RLM is an ally of ruling NDA in the state. Anand said that he had also raised the issue with former chief minister Nitish Kumar during the last assembly session. “At that time too, I had called for a comprehensive review of the liquor ban, which got the support of some MLAs, while some opposed it," he added.

He said that it was high time when every aspect of the prohibition law should be reviewed in detail. He also expressed hope that chief minister Samrat Chaudhary and his government would consider the issue with full seriousness.

The MLA contended that complete prohibition was not feasible in a land-locked state like Bihar. He said that due to this policy, Bihar was losing revenue as the state`s money was being drained to other states and Nepal.

He said that keeping all these aspects in mind, the government should take a decision in the public interest. The issue has been gaining traction for months, with Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor repeatedly raising it during his campaign for the last state assembly polls.

On Wednesday, JD (U) MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh, had stated that he would discuss the issue of prohibition with the chief minister, demanding that the sale of liquor should be resumed in the state. He contended that the sale of dry intoxicants or “sookha nasha” substances such as ganja, cocaine, heroin and other psychotropic substances had increased in the state alarmingly after the imposition of prohibition.

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Before assuming the post of chief minister, Samrat Choudhary had said that the state was incurring losses worth around Rs 28,000-30,000 crore. Although he had credited Nitish Kumar for taking a ‘historic’ decision, asserting that Bihar continued to function well despite these restrictions.

Meanwhile, senior JD(U) leader and former minister Shravan Kumar asserted that prohibition would not be lifted in Bihar as long as Nitish Kumar continued to guide the state’s political direction.​

“I do not believe that the sale of liquor will resume in Bihar, not as long as Nitish Kumar is here. As long as governance continues in accordance with his vision, the prohibition policy will not be diluted,” he stated.​

Expressing concerns over the increasing trend of ‘sukha nasha’ among the youth, he urged law enforcement agencies to identify affected individuals and launch targeted rehabilitation efforts.​ He also called for strict action against those involved in the illegal trade of such substances.​