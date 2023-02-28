Bihar CM Nitish Kumar turns 72: A lookback at his remarkable life journey

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar turns 72 today. Born on March 1, 1951, Nitish Kumar has led a remarkable life and has made significant contributions to the growth and development of Bihar, one of the most economically backward states in the country when he took over.

𝗡𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗿'𝘀 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

Nitish Kumar was born in Bakhtiarpur, Bihar, to Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh and Parmeshwari Devi. He received his early education in Bakhtiarpur and later moved to Patna to attend Patna Collegiate School. Nitish Kumar completed his graduation from Bihar College of Engineering, now known as National Institute of Technology Patna, in 1972.

𝗡𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵'𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗼𝘄

Nitish Kumar started his political career in 1977 when he was elected as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He was appointed as the State Minister for Agriculture in the Janata Party government in 1989. Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time in 2000, but his government lasted only for a few days.

Nitish Kumar formed the Janata Dal (United), along with Sharad Yadav and George Fernandes in 2003. He was elected the Chief Minister again in 2005, and has held the top chair of the state since then.

Over the years of his rule as CM, Nitish has formed alliances with different parties, including the BJP and Lalu Yadav's RJD. Currently, he is CM of the Mahagathbandhan government comprising of JD(U), RJD, Congress and left.