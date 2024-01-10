 Bihar: Class 4 Girl Falls Unconscious In School Due To Extreme Cold In West Champaran
Bihar: Class 4 Girl Falls Unconscious In School Due To Extreme Cold In West Champaran

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Patna, January 10: A class 4 student fell unconscious inside her school in Bihar's West Champaran district on Wednesday due to the extreme cold, officials said. The incident was reported from the government middle school at Nautan Khurd under Majhaulia police station in the district.

The student, identified as Jyoti Kumari, fell unconscious during a class and was admitted to a primary health center in Majholia. Her condition is said to be stable.

article-image

Patna School Timing Changed Due To Cold

Due to severe cold weather, the district administration of Patna has changed the timing of all schools and Anganbari from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, in many districts, schools are following the morning timings.

article-image

Cold Wave Predicted From January 12

The Met Department has predicted cold wave and low temperature in Bihar from January 12. The official said that a western wind is expected to speed up in the next couple of days and this leading to extremely cold temperatures in all districts of Bihar. The minimum temperature is expected to fall another 2 to 4 degrees from January 12.

