Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary Pushes Comprehensive Eco-Tourism Plan | X / ANI

Patna: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary has directed senior officials from various departments to prepare a comprehensive plan for the growth of eco-tourism in the state.

Speaking at an official meeting, CM stated that the state possessed immense potential for eco-tourism, asking all departments concerned to work on this with urgency. He emphasised the need to integrate Bihar's historical heritage, as well as its cultural and religious sites, with eco-tourism initiatives. The government is fully committed to making Bihar a focal point of attraction for tourists—both domestic and international—and to develop it into a hub for spiritual, cultural, and eco-tourism, he remarked.

Samrat directed that tourism-related amenities be developed around all reservoirs owned by the state government, utilising the public-private partnership (PPP) model and also asked officials to take suggestions from the people in this regard. He also said that tourism packages should be prepared without any inordinate delay.

CM also proposed preparing a two-day tourism package specifically for ministers, legislators, officials, and staff members, enabling them to visit, stay at, and enjoy Bihar's significant tourist destinations. “In order to promote tourism within Bihar, we ourselves should visit these tourist sites and spend time there as this will help raise public awareness regarding the amenities and unique features available at these locations,” he remarked.

He instructed officials that the wetland areas within all 'Chaur' (low-lying marshland) regions be systematically organised and that plantation activities be carried out in their vicinity. He directed officials to develop eco-tourism infrastructure based on the PPP model at all dams under the jurisdiction of the water resources department and also construct helipads in the hilly regions of the state to enable tourists to enjoy the scenic beauty of the valleys.