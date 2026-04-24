‘Elected CM Replaced By Selected CM’: Tejashwi Yadav Alleges BJP Tried To Sideline Nitish Kumar, Questions Bihar Power Shift

ANI

Patna: Leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Friday alleged that BJP sought to finish off former chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Opening the opposition`s attack after chief minister Samrat Choudhary moved the motion of confidence in the assembly, Tejashwi claimed that there would have been absolutely no need for the special session of the assembly had the BJP simply decided beforehand that the chief minister would be one of their own. “During the elections, these very people had raised the slogan - ‘2025 se 2030, Phir se Nitish" - but BJP sought to finish off Nitish politically," he remarked.

“An elected CM has been replaced by a selected CM,” he alleged while sharpening his attack on the NDA for the transition of power in Bihar. “In five years, this is the fifth government… where else in the country does this happen?” he asked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

RJD leader alleged that no original BJP leader was visible at the top even when the party got its chief minister in Bihar. He claimed that BJP leaders including speaker Prem Kumar, Nand Kishore Yadav, Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Choubey had been sidelined, leaving the party’s own cadre dissatisfied.

He also cautioned the CM to guard his position carefully, indirectly claiming that there were others in the BJP eyeing the post. He said that clarifications should be made before the people about CM’s age and academic qualifications. “Which affidavit should people believe? Which year is correct? Not just Bihar, the entire country wants to know,” he said.

Also Watch:

He said that the opposition was ready to extend its support to the government on development issues, requesting the government to consult the opposition on policy decisions. He demanded OBC sub-quota within women’s reservation in legislatures and said that the chief minister should lead an all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister for special category status for Bihar. “We will support whatever helps Bihar move forward,” he remarked.

Samrat won the trust vote in the assembly by voice vote.