CBI reaches former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence for questioning in 'land for job scam' in Patna

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
CBI reaches former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence for questioning in 'land for job scam' in Patna |

A CBI team has reached at the residence of former CM Rabri Devi in Patna on Monday morning, officials inside her house confirmed.

According to TV reports, CBI has raided Rabri Devi's residence regarding the land for job scam in Bihar.

Visuals from outside of her residence have surfaced on the internet.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

