Bihar brick kiln explosion: Death toll rises to 9; 8 injured, treatment underway

On Friday evening, a chimney at a brick kiln exploded in the East Champaran district which killed and injured many including the owner.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Debris at the brick kiln being cleaned | ANI
The death toll due to explosion in a chimney at brick kiln in Bihar's Ramgarhwa rose to nine on Saturday morning while eight injured persons have been admitted in a private hospital in Raxaul.

The DM of Motihari, told ANI, "Death toll due to the explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir in Ramgarhwa has risen to nine. Eight people are admitted to a private hospital in Raxaul and debris is being cleared."

On Friday evening, a chimney at brick kiln exploded in East Champaran district which killed many including the owner. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of police promptly visited the spot and rescue mission was also underway.

Both, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives. While CM Kumar assured that the government will get best treatment to those injured, PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakhs to kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

