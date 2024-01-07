Bihar: Bargaining Begins In State Ahead Of 2024 LS Polls; JD (U) & RJD Likely To Contest On 17 Seats Each

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File pic

Congress which has already indicated it is ready to concede more seats to its allies in the 2024 Lok Sabha election will have to show more magnanimity in Bihar as its allies including Left parties are becoming more assertive in their demand.

There is already a buzz that JD (U) and RJD would contest 17 seats each, while Congress five and CPI (ML) one. There are 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

AICC`s In charge of Bihar Mohan Prakash will hold formal discussions with the grand alliance`s allies in the state capital after 'kharmas' (January 14) for taking a final decision on seat sharing and allocation of seats to each ally, sources added.

What We Know On Seat Sharing?

Former Congress legislative party (CLP) leader Ajit Sharma told Free Press Journal that the party had given a list of 11 seats to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the party alliance committee meeting.

Sharma who was also present in the meeting said that the party had a fair chance to win these seats but a final decision would be taken by Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari said, There will be no problem in seat sharing. Allies of INDIA have reached consensus on several issues. After kharmas, everything will be made public.

"Seat sharing arrangement has not been made in NDA so far but nobody is asking. Why are all questions asked from Congress only?" he asked.

CPI (ML) Firm On Contesting On At Least 3 Seats

Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary emphasised an early decision on seat sharing. Meanwhile, CPI (ML) sources contended that it would not contest less than three seats in the election and it would be 'free to take its own decision' if it was given less than three seats.

A senior CPI (ML) leader said that his party was unaware of RJD and JD (U) holding 'backchannel' talks on seat sharing and even deciding to contest 17 seats each, registering his protest to any such development. How can they share seats without holding discussions with other allies and without reaching a consensus, he remarked. The party would not compromise on Ara seat but it has also a strong presence in Patliputra, Siwan, Karikat and Jehanabad. If not five, the party should be given at least three seats, he declared. CPI secretary Ram Naresh Pandey said that his party had started preparations in Banka, Begusarai and Madhubani seats as these were the party`s 'first preference' seats. CPI central leadership will, however, take a final call on it after holding talks with other INDIA allies.