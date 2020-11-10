Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: EC announces first result, BJP's Sanjay Saraogi wins Darbhanga seat

BJP nominee anjay Saraogi has won the Darbhanga seat defeating RJD's Amar Nath Gami by over 10,000 votes, Returning Officer Thiyagrajan SM said Tuesday.

Saraogi (50) had won the seat in the 2015 assembly election too with a margin of 7,460 votes.

The election was held in the seat in the last phase of Bihar assembly polls on November 7.

Counting of votes is underway for the 243-seat assembly and as per trends the NDA has an edge over the RJD- led Mahagathbandhan.

As per latest trends available on Election Commission website, RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is leading on 101 seats while Nitish Kumar-led ruling NDA is ahead in 132 seats.

Counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections will take longer than usual and continue till late in the night because of 63% increase in the number of EVMs, the Election Commission has said.

Briefing reporters in the national capital as the counting progressed in Bihar, EC officials said over 1 crore votes were counted till around 1.30 pm out of nearly 4.16 crore votes polled in the three-phase elections.

The official said the counting has been "glitch-free" so far.

To ensure social distancing norms put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission had increased the number of polling stations from nearly 65,000 in the 2015 assembly polls to 1.06 lakh. This meant an increase in the number of electronic voting machines as well.

Inputs revealed by Election Commission after almost one-third couting of ballots in six-hour rigorous exercise till 2 p.m. reveal this trend. Counting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly polls began at 8 a.m.

As per the Election Commission, almost 1 crore electoral ballots had been counted after six hours. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) till then had secured a lead on 75 out of 243 seats, taking the count of the NDA to 132.

The ruling NDA`s partner JDU, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was till 2 p.m. leading on 51 seats with its partners Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on five seats and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi`s Hindustani Awam Morcha`s (HAM) on one.BJP and its ally JDU`s key rival opposition RJD was leading on 62 seats taking the Grand Alliance`s count to 100. By securing 19 seats, the Congress is at fourth position in major political parties in Bihar and second in the Grand Alliance. The grand old party is followed by three left partners` that lead on 19 seats -- the Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) (13) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on three seats each.

As per the counting trend, the JD(U)-BJP alliance is now ahead in 132 seats in the state while the MGB is leading on 100 constituencies for the Bihar assembly polls.

While the BJP-led NDA fielded candidates on 121 seats, the Nitish Kumar-led party contested on 122 seats.

(With agencies)