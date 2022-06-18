e-Paper Get App

Bihar Administrative Service officer arrested for objectionable post

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 09:10 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Patna Cybercrime police of the Economic Offences Wing on Saturday arrested a deputy secretary of the election department for posting an objectionable post on the WhatsApp group of the Bihar Administrative Service Association.

Alok Kumar, a senior member of the state administrative service, had reportedly put a post in the group which hurt the sentiments of a minority community.

According to the FIR, his post was aimed at spreading communal hatred which could have led to communal riots.

In his post, according to the FIR, an old man of a minority community was seen travelling with a young girl, who he claimed was his wife.

This is for the first time, that a senior officer has been arrested on charges of abuse of WhatsApp.

